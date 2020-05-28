Roundup: Minneapolis Erupts in Protests and Riots; 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths in the United States
By Stephen Douglas | May 28 2020
'I Can't Breathe' protests turned into riots and looting in Minneapolis ... America has officially crossed the 100,000 death milestone during the pandemic ... so Trump is going to issue an executive order regarding social media ... GE will no longer sell any light bulbs ... an interview with the director of Road House ... far right to blame for anti-Semetic crimes in Germany ... lots of people are buying the Hunger Games prequel ... Mike Pompeo was very friendly with wealthy people and hosted lavish dinners as head of the CIA ... the Trump campaign's new chief of staff was arrested on campaign finance charges in 2016 ... Russia is also having trouble with coronavirus under Putin ... Tom Brady's sweet ride ...
The NBA Store on Fifth Avenue in NYC did not pay it's $625,000 rent in April or May and now they are being sued. [ESPN]
Jadaveon Clowney turned down the most money from the Cleveland Browns. [New York Post]
Tom Brady's new outgoing persona is worrying Boston media. [WEEI]
An online casino let a 25-year old lose tons of money and gave him multiple bonuses the week before his suicide. [Daily Mail]
Reggie Wayne wanted nothing to do with the Detroit Lions. [Freep]
The Miami Dolphins will host drive-in movies at Hard Rock Stadium. [WSVN]
Is Mike Missanelli headed for a breakup with his station? [Crossing Broad]