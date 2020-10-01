Roundup: Mickey Rourke Removes His Head on the Masked Singer; Full Moon Schedule
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 01 2020
Donald Trump is the single largest driver of coronavirus misinformation ... a judge rules more portions of the Mueller Report must be released ... Republicans finally starting to worry about Trump ... don't spend that stimulus money that the government hasn't tried to send you yet just yet ... more fire in California ... there will be full moons on October 1st and 31st .... Iman Vellani will play Ms. Marvel ... Clare Bronfman got 7 years in prison for her role at NXIVM ...
LeBron James bought a mansion owned by the creator of "The Young & The Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." Does that mean he's going to LA? Oh, he's already there? Well, the mansion cost $36 million. [TMZ]
Where will Henrik Lundqvist end up now that he's been bought out by the Rangers? [CBS Sports]
The cryptocurrency billionaire who was a child actor in The Mighty Ducks regrets very loose ties to Jeffrey Epstein. [New York Post]
The 76ers had a meeting with Doc Rivers last night. He'll probably have a job offer before this is published. [ESPN]
Adam Silver says there could be fans in arenas next season with rapid testing.
Just incredible television where everyone involved has to pretend that this matters in the least. Who watching this show wanted to listen to Mickey Rourke continue to sing?
Language: NSFW