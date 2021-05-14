Roundup: Mask Restrictions Loosen For Vaccinated Individuals; Kat Dennings Engaged; Pac-12 Hires New Commissioner
CDC announces looser mask recommendations for people who are vaccinated, no need to wear indoors or social distance in most cases... Kat Dennings got engaged to Andrew W.K... Pac-12 tabs MGM entertainment exec as new commissioner... Alex Rodriguez officially will be co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves... 'American Idol' finalist Caleb Kennedy out after KKK-themed video surfaces... McDonald's to raise pay for US workers... WNBA's Asia Durr will miss second straight season over COVID concerns... Nurse accidentally gives woman six doses of COVID vaccine in one shot... Hummer loaded with four containers of gas predictably explodes... Kathryn Hahn will be in 'Knives Out 2', let's go... Activists and ex-spy said to have plotted to discredit Trump ‘enemies’ in government... Matt Gaetz ally Joel Greenberg plans to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors...
Bobby Valentine putting baseball lessons to work in run for mayor [NY Post]
Who Killed Mac Dre? [Passion Weiss]
Take It to the Bank: How Tim Duncan's Bank Shot Became Iconic [Ringer]
Narcos and necromancy: Turf wars and black magic in Colombia [The Telegraph]
Science Shows Cats Love Even Imaginary Boxes [Mental Floss]
Picks and predictions for every single NFL game in 2021 [Fansided]
Remarkable stuff.
I am an unashamed fanboy of the first and cannot wait for the second. Mock me! See if I care!
Get vaccinated, people.
Sources say this is accurate.
I think about this beat often. Just heat from 'Zel.