Roundup: Marty Baron Announces Retirement; Caris LeVert Doing Well; RIP Sekou Smith
By Liam McKeone | Jan 27, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Marty Baron announces his retirement as executive editor of the Washington Post... Caris LeVert had successful surgery after doctors found cancerous mass on kidney, will need no further treatment... Kellyanne Conway accused of leaking topless photos of her teenage daughter... Biden to order Department of Justice to end private prison contracts... Target, CostCo drop coconut milk company over accusations of forced monkey labor... LaTroy Hawkins being a good, charitable former baseball player... Richard Lewis will not appear in Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm... Mitch McConnell and Senate filibuster news... Jake Paul locks down next fight... Elliott Page filing for divorce... More than a third of the US Senate opposes impeachment of former president Donald Trump... Biden announces purchase of 200 million more coronavirus vaccine doses... NBA TV's Sekou Smith passes away at 48 after battle with COVID
Raya and the Last Dragon looks like a fantastical Ocean’s Eleven in the latest trailer [Verge]
What the Hell Is Going On With GameStop’s Stock? [Slate]
The Charming Bille Eilish [Vanity Fair]
The Rockets, the 76ers, the Nets and the rise of the human [Fansided]
Science is mysterious. Here are the biggest mysteries [Mental Floss]
