Roundup: Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter; Dr. Fauci vs. Rand Paul; Jeff Bezos' Successful Flight
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene temporarily suspended by Twitter for vaccine misinformation... Dr. Fauci went at Rand Paul in a Senate hearing... Jeff Bezos successfully went to space... Conor McGregor has a Lamborghini yacht... Trump ally Tom Barrack charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government... Oakland City Council votes yes on term sheet for A's new ballpark... US renews ‘public health emergency’ declaration due to Covid-19 pandemic... Fire in Oregon so large it's creating its own weather... Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles to face further sexual assault charges... Britain defying China by sailing into disputed waters by Beijing... Israeli PM warns of severe consequences after Ben & Jerry's declaration... Rural teacher declared president in Peru...
Texas Senate Bill Drops Teaching Requirement That Ku Klux Klan Is 'Morally Wrong' [HuffPost]
Power Game: Thomas Bach’s Iron Grip on the Olympics [New York Times]
Amazon Denied a Worker Pregnancy Accommodations. Then She Miscarried. [Vice]
Cole Beasley is Going to Tweet Himself Into Unemployment [The Big Lead]
The Double-Edged Ethics of the Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ [The Ringer]
