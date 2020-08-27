Roundup: Lou Holtz Attacked Joe Biden's Faith; Kyle Rittenhouse Attended a Trump Rally
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 27 2020
The Washington Mystics wore shirts with seven bullet holes on the back ... there was a skirmish in Syria between American and Russian troops ... Britney Spears' sister is moving to control more of Britney's assets ... cops admit to vandalizing the car of someone who filed a complaint against them ...
Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with 1st degree murder. [Chicago Tribune]
Kyle Rittenhouse was front row to watch Donald Trump speak in January. [BuzzFeed]
Police greeted Rittenhouse, gave him wter, and let him walk away after he killed two people and tried to surrender. [CBS Chicago]
Stephen A. Smith is joining NBA Countdown. [New York Post]
Retirement is the only leverage most fighters have in the UFC. [New York Times]
LaMelo Ball signing with Puma. [Yahoo!]
MLB still considering bubbles for the playoffs which are fast approaching.
Dominic Smith of the New York Mets knelt during the National Anthem on Wednesday.
Naomi Osaka will skip a semifinal match in protest.
Lou Holtz is an embarrassment, backing Trump while attacking Joe Biden's faith.