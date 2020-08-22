Roundup: Lori Loughlin Gets Jail Time; Golden State Killer Sentenced; Kendall Jenner Is Still Seeing Devin Booker
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 22 2020
Lori Loughlin and her husband both got jail time for the college admissions scandal ... The Golden State Killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole ... Mike Pence dismissed QAnon as a conspiracy theory ... The Postmaster General testified before the Senate in a tense hearing ... Wildfires are still raging in California ... U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 175,000 ... The CDC says some childcare centers can safely reopen ... The stock market and the actual economy are currently disconnected ... More than 70 former Republican national security officials pen letter endorsing Joe Biden ... Two hurricanes are forming in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time ... Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are still going strong ... Christopher Nolan's new film "Tenet" is garnering rave reviews ... "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" has been cancelled by Showtime ... Zach Collins is undergoing season-ending ankle surgery in a blow to the Trail Blazers ... The University of Iowa is cutting four varsity sports ... LeBron James calls out political ad for misconstruing one of his tweets ... The NCAA voted to give an extra year of eligibility to fall athletes ...
