Roundup: Lili Reinhart Discusses Anxiety; Next Relief Bill Could Take Weeks; Blue Jays Find a Home in Buffalo
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 25 2020
Lili Reinhart discussed her ongoing battle with anxiety ... Florida tops 400,000 coronavirus cases ... Donald Trump wasn't a fan of Mark Esper's de facto ban on Confederate flags at military bases ... Michael Cohen has been released from prison again ... Tech stocks are hitting a rough patch ... Republicans are struggling to agree on the next coronavirus relief package ... A next stimulus bill could take weeks to pass as unemployment relief will expire at the end of the month ... The latest on the Republican National Convention cancellation ... China has ordered the U.S. to close its consulate in Chengdu ... The U.S. claims China's consulate in Houston was part of an espionage network ... A congressional staffer has died of COVID-19 ... "Top Gun: Maverick" and "A Quiet Place II" have both been pushed to 2021 ... LeBron James is helping ex-felons vote in Florida ... Michigan State's entire football team is in a 14-day quarantine ... Netflix renewed "Outer Banks" for a second season ... The Toronto Blue Jays will be playing in Buffalo this season ...
Big Cat reacted to Dave Portnoy's interview of Donald Trump:
Ender Inciarte was in midseason form on opening day:
A mellow groove from Beck for your Saturday off: