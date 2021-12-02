Roundup: LeBron James Hits COVID List; Roe v. Wade in Danger; Tony Romo's Salary
Get vaccinated! ... Awkwafina will battle Nic Cage's Dracula in 'Renfield' ... the Gucci family hates 'House of Gucci' ... the Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe v. Wade ... the vast majority of people support Roe v. Wade ... Keanu Reeves and co-stars sound excited about the new Matrix movie ... 'West Side Story' will not include English subtitles ... the Oxford high school students who were killed have been identified ... Omicron has come to the United States ... new dinosaur just dropped ...
The MLB lockout returning for first time in years! [ESPN]
LeBron James is out indefinitely and he finds that fishy. [NY Post]
The WTA has suspended tournaments in China over concern Peng Shuai. [Guardian]
How can colleges afford to pay these salaries to Lincoln Riely and other coaches? [LA Times]
Tony Romo's massive salary making things complicated for networks looking to employ Cris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman. [NY Post]
Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL. [FOX8]
Our old friend Taylor Rooks continues to get people to open up.
Fist Take and Get Up are having a good run.