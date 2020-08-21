Roundup: Layoffs at Sports Illustrated; Bella Thorne on OnlyFans; LeBron James Reads
By Kyle Koster | Aug 21 2020
Jalen Rose and New York Post form an unlikely partnership ... Layoffs at SI-Maven ... Mets hit by COVID, more cancellations ... LeBron James is a voracious reader ... Compton sheriffs gang lied a lot ... Stephen Bannon arrested by postal cops on a boat off the coast of Connecticut in an homage to Arrested Development ... Bella Throne crashes OnlyFans ... Tiger Woods played well in the opening round of the Northern Trust ... Even if you've killed Bin Laden, you have to wear a mask on a plane ... Ron Rivera reveals that he's battling cancer ... New York Islanders prove that it's not the Caps' year ... Five reasons the Packers can win the Super Bowl this year ... Retailers are going to be trotting out holiday deals even earlier this year ... Michigan football trying to make the best of a bad situation ...
Behind the curtain on 12 Prince songs. [Mental Floss]
CAA, Clippers want to find the perfect name for new arena. Or may just settle on the entity that pays the most money. [Front Office Sports]
The final days of John Lewis. [GQ]
Look at all of these medical experts.
The kids are alright. Tough to imagine having the poise to do this at 13.
Stephen Curry looking like someone who just did a stretch upstate.
Donny Deutsch looking like a dad moving his son into the dorms and being a bit too friendly with the receptionist.
Feeder — High