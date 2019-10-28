Roundup: Kylie Jenner and Friend Do Britney/Madonna Kiss, 60 Greatest Guilty Pleasure Movies By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 27 2019 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, who recreated the Britney Spears/Madonna VMA kiss with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou for Halloween ... This outdoor Cookie Monster Halloween display is great American craftsmanship ... High winds, fires, and electricity blackouts are badly affecting northern California ... "No one believed him when he said he hadn't been drinking. Then researchers found his body was producing alcohol" ... Elton John rips Madonna for the way she treated Lady Gaga ... Scary arrest video emerges of WWE wrestler Jimmy Uso's latest DUI ... A Chicago chef who attacked his ex-wife has sued her for disparaging him ... "Trump says Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up as U.S. troops closed in" ... Two killed and 12 wounded at mass shooting at homecoming party in Texas ... "Southwest Flight attendant sues airline over alleged livestream of plane’s bathroom" ...

60 greatest guilty pleasure movies [Mental Floss]

Michael Milken, who was imprisoned for insider trading in the 80s, has emerged as a power player in Trump's Washington [NY Times]

A 19-year-old midfielder was suspended for six weeks for betting about $650 on soccer, including some of his own team's matches [Athletic]

An argument that news organizations shouldn't trust the latest Facebook news olive branch [Tech Crunch]

How Carnival cruises are trying to grapple with their plastic pollution problem [Miami Herald]

This is a great old SportsCenter commercial with Keyshawn and Kobe

(1996) Rookies Kobe Bryant and Keyshawn Johnson learning how to deal with media will forever be one of the best commercials, EVER! ?️? pic.twitter.com/voYe46DBoS — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 26, 2019

This family crossing the street easily could've died if not for the car that comes out of nowhere to plow into the car that was about to run them over.

YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS - A driver who ran a red light and nearly hit a couple pushing a stroller was stopped at the last moment by another vehicle that happened to drive through the intersection.



STORY: https://t.co/u1dIM5EALW pic.twitter.com/HarUpLnjYF — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 23, 2019

Christian McCaffrey is a big Bruce Lee fan