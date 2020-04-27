Roundup: Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Split; U.S. Economic Recovery Could Take Years; Kim Jong Un Might Be Alive
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 27 2020
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting divorced after 10 years of marriage ... Reviving the American economy after COVID-19 could take years ... A number of governors are not happy with Mitch McConnell ... A reality check on antibody testing ... Public companies too far more small business loans than first thought ... The second Saturday Night Live at home edition saw its ratings drop ... Drake led a star-studded Canadian musical event Sunday night ... Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have offered to donate their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus ... Chris Matthews admits his workplace behavior was inappropriate ... South Korea says Kim Jong Un is still alive ... FEMA seized five million face masks that were ordered for veterans and sent them to the federal stockpile ... Trump says he isn't firing Alex Azar ... These are the six new possibly symptoms of coronavirus according to the CDC ... Upstate New York could begin opening up after May 15 ... Taysom Hill re-signed with the Saints on a two-year, $21 million deal ... Demi Lovato opened up about her "biggest inspiration" in rehab.
As expected, the 2020 NFL Draft's ratings were massive [The Big Lead]
College Campuses Must Open in the Fall. Here's How We Do It [The New York Times]
Debunking the Michael Jordan gambling conspiracy theory [Sports Illustrated]
Doctors Are Holding Up Their End of the Bargain. Society is Not. [The Atlantic]
What happens with Cam Newton now that the draft is over? [FanSided]
Coronavirus has forced farmers to destroy their crops [The Wall Street Journal]
Dr. Anthony Fauci got his wish as Brad Pitt played him on Saturday Night Live:
This is just cold:
A little Weezer to start your week: