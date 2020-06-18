Roundup: Kim Kardashian's Spotify Podcast; Donald Trump Signed an Elton John CD for Kim Jong Un
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 18 2020
Kim Kardashian West now has a podcast deal with Spotify ... Kristen Stewart is going to play Princess Di ... wealth shown to scale is jarring and depressing ... Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are going to make a movie together ... Mike Pence and Donald Trump have declared the pandemic over ... Danny Masterson charged with rape of three women ... a little deep dive on McMuffin Cop ... Trump spent a lot of time trying to get an Elton John CD - signed by Donald Trump - to Kim Jong Un ... airlines are going to ban people who refuse to wear a mask ... Nevada had its largest one-day total for new coronavirus cases - two weeks after casinos reopened ... goodbye Aunt Jemima ... officer charged in the murder of Rayshard Brooks ... and officers are calling out ... Kelly Clarkson is getting divorced ...
Alex Rodriguez, still trying to buy the New York Mets, has found some new financial backers. [Barrett Sports Media]
The pilot in Kobe's helicopter crash may have been disoriented in fog and thought he was climbing in altitude. [ESPN]
There is some confusion about how many employees at Orlando International Airport tested positive for coronavirus. [FOX 35]
How much did the Saints help the catholic church? [Sports Illustrated]
Serena Williams says she will play in the US Open. [ESPN]
NBA players may get an early Black Widow screening.