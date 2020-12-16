Roundup: Keyontae Johnson Update; LeBron Announces More 'I Promise' Plans; Rose Bowl Might Move From Pasadena
By Liam McKeone | Dec 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Keyontae Johnson is awake and doing well after scary collapse Saturday... Mitch McConnell acknowledges Joe Biden presidential win... So does Putin... Twitter shutting down Periscope usage... Biden administration tapping Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation... And also Jennifer Granholm for Energy department... Nestle fired worker for reporting racist comment... Big winter storm hitting Northeast today... State of Tennessee wasted millions on COVID testing with nothing to show... Fashion mogul Peter Nyard indicted on sex trafficking charges... Sandra Lee finally moves out of Andrew Cuomo's house... Lizzo defends pushing smoothie detox... Jeff Bridges gives cancer fight update... Ratatouille TikTok musical is a real thing... Rose Bowl might have to be played somewhere other than Pasadena this year... A parade Santa in Georgia tests positive for COVID... Fraud artist lands back in prison in quite a story...
