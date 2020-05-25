Roundup: Kendall Jenner Producing Parody Show; U.S. Nears 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths; Cicadas Are Poised to Return
By Ryan Phillips | May 25 2020
Kendall Jenner is promoting a pardon series about self-proclaimed fraternal twin Kirby Jenner ... U.S. coronavirus deaths near 100,000 ... Rural America facing a new surge in COVID-19 cases ... Summer jobs have dried up, leaving as teens face highest unemployment rate in decades ... The 17-year cicadas are poised to return this summer ... China likely to face U.S. sanctions over new Hong Kong national security law ... Two hairstylists with COVID-19 may have exposed 140 people at salon ... Andrew Cuomo says pro sports teams can hold training camps in New York ... No, wearing a mask will not give you hypoxia ... Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce could get even uglier ... Floyd Mayweather went to a packed club in Arizona this weekend ... The NFL is looking to expand the definition of a "defenseless" player ... The NFL is planning on having full stadiums in 2020 ... The NBA and Disney continue working on a plan to resume the season in Orlando ... California beaches are now open ... Reviewing the 2015 MLB Draft.
Tom Brady was bad for much of The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday, but he did have this one moment of glory:
John Oliver discussing sports going missing during the coronavirus pandemic on last week's Last Week Tonight:
I've had to hear "Party in the USA" blaring outside my apartment window all weekend. It's stuck in my head, now it'll be stuck in yours. Enjoy the misery: