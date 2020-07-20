Roundup: Kanye West Holds Bizarre Campaign Rally; Roger Stone Uses Racial Slur in Interview; Amber Heard to Testify
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 20 2020
Kanye West's first "campaign" rally was predictably bizarre ... Roger Stone used a racial slur during a radio interview on Sunday ... Trump's interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace was bonkers ... Ohio appears headed in the wrong direction in battle against COVID-19 ... At least 45 Florida hospitals have run out of ICU beds ... LA County is still experiencing surging coronavirus cases ... Gig economy workers have been shut out of getting unemployment help ... The GOP and Trump will meet to discuss the next coronavirus aid package ... Congress is up against the clock to pass another aid bill ... Southern Utah is facing an outbreak of wildfires ... There are some cool skywatching opportunities over the next few weeks ... Luis Robert liked his own Instagram highlights during a game ... Lewis Hamilton cruised to a win at the Hungarian Grand Prix ... Jon Rahm dominated the Memorial and is golf's new No. 1 ... Disney Plus pulled its ads off Facebook ... Mark Davis won't attend Raiders games without fans ... Amber Heard expected to testify in Johnny Depp case on Monday ...
