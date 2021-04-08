Roundup: Jon Stewart to Apple TV; Jack Hanna Has Dementia; Patriots Trading up?
Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani is going to run for Governor of New York ... an interview with a man who keeps uploading the writer's feet to WikiFeet ... actor Zach Avery was arrested for a Hollywood movie ponzi scheme ... what bears can teach us about our exercise habits ... Trump's cabinet members are having trouble finding lucrative new jobs ... but Mike Pence was able to land a multi-million dollar book deal ... Joel McHale is going to host a cooking show called 'Crime Scene Kitchen' ... Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia ... LeVar Burton also thinks he should host 'Jeopardy!' ... and Dr. Oz accounted for the show's worst ratings since Alex Trebek died ... muons do not play by the usual rules of physics ... at Universal Studios Japan you can get a Jaws dog ... tensions continue to rise between China and Taiwan ... Patagonia will give a million dolalrs to help fight for voting rights in Georgia ... weird weapons and gadgets from military history ...
Hollywood producer Scott Rubin has been accused of a lot of abusive behavior. [Hollywood Reporter]
An epidemiologist on the UFC's upcoming full capacity show in Florida: "It doesn't make any sense to do this now." [The Athletic]
Marcus Spears thinks the Patriots could trade up to #4. [NESN]
The Warriors may be unhappy with Kelly Oubre. [Fansided]
Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph was cut from the CFL after he was charged with a murder. [New York Post]
The chairman of the Masters is against a boycott over the new Georgia voting law. I know, I was shocked too. [ESPN]
Larsa Pippen and Mailk Beasley have broken up. [E!]
Chris Bosh says it is madness that we don't pay college athletes. [The Players Tribune]
Jon Stewart back?
John Wall loves his teammates.