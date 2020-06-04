Roundup: John Boyega Speaks at BLM Protest; James Mattis Denounces Trump; Los Angeles Earthquake
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 04 2020
John Boyega gave a speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in the UK ... K-Pop are taking over racist hashtags ... Rochester, NY radio personalities Kimberly and Beck fired after going off the rails talking about a protest ... a 2,800 year old Mayan structure was discovered ... former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis calls Trump a threat to the Constitution ... the police involved in George Floyd's death have all been charged ... a third of the people who are out of work are still waiting for unemployment payments ... Los Angeles City Council members are looking to slash at least $100 million from the police budget to reinvest in disadvantaged communities .... a Florida police officer who shoved a protester was the subject of 79 internal affairs investigations in three and a half years ... Trump says protesters outside the White House were not teargassed, but they were ... Los Angeles felt an earthquake on Wednesday ...
Andy Ruiz Jr. just kind of disappeared. [ESPN]
Pete Carroll says Colin Kaepernick is owed a tremendous amount for his opposition of racial oppression. [Seattle Post-Intelligencer]
The MLS has agreed on a CBA and all 26 teams will head to Orlando for a tournament. [The Athletic]
Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia has started a GoFundMe because the UFC won't pay for a surgery. [MMA Fighting]
Derek Carr says he will not stick to sports. [NFL]
Bill O'Brien addressed the George Floyd's death. [Yahoo!]
Steph and Klay (and Ayesha) attended a protest. [SF Gate]