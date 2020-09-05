Roundup: Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump; Economic Recovery Could Be Slow; Lili Reinhart Feels Like a Prisoner
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 05 2020
Joe Biden ripped Donald Trump for his attitude towards the military and the current economy ... One in five Americans are currently unemployed ... The August jobs report looks solid but the numbers behind them look disastrous ... Stocks are tumbling despite a late rally on Friday ... U.S. intelligence services warn Russia is spreading misinformation on voting by mail ... Trump announced he would reverse the decision to shutter military newspaper Stars and Stripes ... Suspect in Portland protest shooting has been killed authorities ... Domino's has done great during COVID-19 ... Brie Larson discussed roles she lost out on ... Anna Faris is leaving the CBS sitcom "Mom" after seven seasons ... "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart said she feels like a prisoner going back to work ... Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard ... Daryl Morey is feeling super confident ... Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona ... The Nets' hiring of Steve Nash has drawn criticism ... Tracking each NFL team's cuts ... TCU and SMU have postponed their upcoming game due to COVID-19 cases ...
A cool moment as Lou Williams presented teammate Montrezl Harrell with the 2019-20 NBA Sixth Man of the Year trophy:
Conan O'Brien's audience of cardboard cutouts is taking shape:
I can't believe "Lonely Boy" by the Black Keys is almost a decade old: