Roundup: Joe Biden Fractures Foot; Jake Paul Wants Conor McGregor; Halsey Rips the Grammys
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30, 2020, 8:20 AM EST
Joe Biden suffered a foot fracture while playing with his dog ... The Wisconsin recount Donald Trump paid for increased Biden's lead ... Biden and Kamala Harris announced all-female communications staff ... Biden to name top economic officials this week ... Candidates in Iowa congressional race separated by six votes ... Stock futures fell slightly entering new week ... Health experts expect COVID-19 surge to get even worse ... A D.C. detective was killed by his wife in a murder-suicide ... Black Friday was a bust for stores this year ... "Croods 2" won the Thanksgiving box office ... Halsey slammed the Grammys for being corrupt ... David Prowse, original Darth Vader actor, died at 85 ... Sean Connery's cause of death revealed ... Peacock apologized after "Saved by the Bell" reboot joked about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant ... Vanderbilt fired Derek Mason after nearly seven seasons ... Jake Paul thinks he'll fight Conor McGregor ... The Buccaneers lost their third straight home game ... Aaron Rodgers and the Packers rolled Sunday night ...
Baker Mayfield was unimpressed by Jacksonville's defensive line shifts:
What a sweet little steal and assist by Jacob Gilyard during Richmond's upset of Kentucky:
Will Ferrell discussing his worst Saturday Night Live sketch of all-time:
The Grammys snub of The Weeknd is causing turmoil in the music industry. Here's "Blinding Lights":
And here's "Starboy" the title track of his Grammy-winning album in 2018: