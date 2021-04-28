Roundup: Jair Bolsonaro Under Investigation; Outdoor Mask Update From CDC; RIP Geno Hayes
A rookie card of LeBron James sold for a cool $5.2 million... Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro under Senate investigation for politicizing pandemic... Former Jaguars linebacker Geno Hayes passes away at 33... CDC eases restrictions on outdoor mask wearing for vaccinated Americans... India to allow Amarnath pilgrimage despite surge in cases... Greek Neo-Nazi lawmaker stripped of immunity by European parliament... Gas stations could run out of gas this summer... Idaho moves to ban critical race theory in all public schools, including universities... Here's how Aaron Taylor-Johnson met his wife... Jersey Shore fans want Ronnie fired... Judge dismisses lawsuit by Michael Jackson accuser Wade Robson... Woman accused of drugging men in Miami-Dade to steal cash and jewelry
NBA Top Shot customers can't get their money out. Experts are confounded [CNN]
Reluctant Daniel Cormier would be willing to fight Jake Paul in MMA bout, so as to 'protect my legacy' [ESPN]
Deadly Louisville Police Operation Called a ‘Power Play’ by High-Level Officers [VICE]
The Secret Footage of the N.R.A. Chief’s Botched Elephant Hunt [New Yorker]
A Brief History of Unsolved Mysteries [Mental Floss]
