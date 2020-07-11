Roundup: Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence; Jada Pinkett Smith Had an Affair; Chinese Trade Deal Falling Apart
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 11 2020
Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of long-time ally Roger Stone ... Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted to affair with August Alsina ... Donald Trump threatens tax-exempt status of schools and universities ... Trump's grand trade deal with China appears to be falling apart ... Coronavirus cases are surging in the most populous states ... The U.S. hit another record day for coronavirus cases ... COVID-19 deaths keep rising across the U.S. ... Record-setting Tropical Storm Fay is set to hit the Northeast ... Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys argue for bail for their client ... Facebook is considering banning political ads ... California is releasing as many as 8,000 inmates early to help stop coronavirus spread in prisons ... A boycott against Goya Foods has been launched ... Matt Reeves is planning a companion TV series for "The Batman" at HBO Max ... Bill Cosby still owes more than $2.75 million in legal fees ... Kendall Jenner is staying active on Instagram ... Buster Posey is opting out of 2020 MLB season ... Randall Cunningham joins Raiders as team chaplain ... More Patrick Mahomes contract details ... J.R. Smith was asked to stop filming in the NBA bubble.
The long-awaited trailer for Jay Baruchel's Random Acts of Violence:
Pat McAfee discussed the potential of college football going conference-only this year:
Something upbeat to start your Saturday: