Roundup: Jack Dorsey Dedicates $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Efforts, Stephanie Grisham Out as Press Secretary
By Liam McKeone | Apr 08 2020
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey dedicates $1 billion to coronavirus relief efforts... Trump removes independent watchdog for coronavirus funds... Lady Gaga calls on tech developers to step up during pandemic... Tom Brady joins Seminole Golf Club in Juno... Israeli health minister tests positive for coronavirus... Oil companies are collapsing, but solar energy, wind companies keep growing... California landlord changes locks on church after pastor planned to continue services... Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to become temporary hospital, Bille Jean King thrilled about it... Pulitzer Prize announcements delayed... Pioneering allergist William Frankland dies at 108... Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns, who could have seen that coming... ‘Cats’ visual effects artist says rumored ‘butthole cut’ exists... Jeff Van Gundy has never tried hummus, which should eliminate him from any and all coaching searches this summer... Illinois schools will be allowed to "restrain" challenging students under new education bill... Amber Heard facing up to three years in prison if found guilty of faking evidence... Stephanie Grisham is no longer the White House Press Secretary, never held a press conference in her brief tenure... Illinois mayor orders crackdown on social gatherings, police find his wife at a bar
An argument to keep parks open (while adding proper social distancing measures) [The Atlantic]
A first-hand account from Dan Roche as he covered a pair of back-to-back Red Sox playoff games in 2007, a look into the life of a media man [CBS]
The Cost of the Sports World’s Biodome Obsession [Ringer]
Is the Knicks or Bulls front office job more desirable? [FanSided]
