Roundup: Iowa's COVID Problem Grows Worse; Ed Sheeran is a Father; Michele Steele Signs Extension With ESPN
By Liam McKeone | Sep 02 2020
Ed Sheeran is a father to a baby girl now, his wife's name is Cherry Seaborn which is awesome... Michele Steel signs extension to remain at ESPN... 'Three-Body Problem' is getting a Netflix series, nerds like me rejoice across the world... Ohio State DT Haskell Garrett shot in the face while breaking up a fight, was released from hospital... Spencer Rattler will start for Oklahoma this year... Here's what the NFL will be doing in terms of presentation to battle racism and injustice... Iowa's coronavirus situation grows worse by the day... Study finds honeybee venom kills aggressive breast cancer cells... Pennsylvania mayor who banned dining indoors caught dining indoors... Calling 911 with a false claim because of race can now put you in prison for years in N.J....Trump and his doctor insist he did not have a mini-stroke... Facebook provides further information on Russian operation that meddled in 2016 election... Biden campaign expects to pass $300 million in August donations
