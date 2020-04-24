Roundup: Injecting Bleach the Solution to All Our Problems; Best Movies on Netflix; Aaron Rodgers Watch
By Kyle Koster | Apr 24 2020
Elizabeth Warren's brother dies from coronavirus ... Vin Scully was hospitalized but is doing just fine ... Why would an opponents' press secretary be needed to make an endorsement here ... Nation's nursing homes still don't have the resources they need ... Andrew Cuomo and Mitch McConnell have beef ... Put me down as a hard no for injecting myself with bleach ... Lysol reminds people not to ingest their product ... The NFL will incorporate some elements of the stripped-down draft in future years ... Travis Scott had a Fortnite concert ... Dak Prescott's brother dies at 31 ... Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz are the funniest guys in the world ... SEC sets record with 15 first-round picks ... Lance McCullers got into a whole thing over a burrito ... Men be shoppin' ... Franz Wagner returning to Michigan ... Georgia is re-opening today but isn't even projected to reach its peak until June ...
Kyler Murray wrote a letter to this year's draftees. [The Players' Tribune]
The 40 best movies on Netflix right now. [Mental Floss]
Someone already wrote that Aaron Rodgers should ask for a trade after the Jordan Love pick. [Fansided]
Just when you couldn't imagine Ashton Kutcher wouldn't get involved in a coronavirus scandal, it happens. [Des Moines Register]
It is my profound hope that what this woman is doing is worth it.
The draft gave us so many human moments to analyze.
Cute Is What We Aim For -- There's a Class for This