Roundup: Impeachment Hearings Continue, Tottenham Sacks Mauricio Pochettino By Liam McKeone | Nov 19 2019 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Secretive energy startup backed by Bill Gates achieves solar breakthrough... Takeaways from Tuesday's public impeachment hearings... Ted Cruz rips Eric Swalwell’s fartgate scandal with Steve Martin clip... Lori Loughlin could face two to three years in prison if found guilty... Rupert Grint discusses Emma Watson and Tom Felton's 'romance'... Tottenham sacks Mauricio Pochettino... Kris Jenner comments on Kylie Jenner's decision to sell majority stake in her company... 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' review from Rolling Stone... Boeing may need to redesign 7,000 jets after a fatal accident last year... 2 prison guards charged with conspiracy and filing false records on the night of Jeffrey Epstein's death... Rare color photos cast new light on WWII... Billionaire Bunkers: Looking at how the 1% is preparing for doomsday... WeWork braces for massive layoffs... Neptune's moons perform strange orbit dance... Activists aim to change NC law allowing people to do anything they want to opossums for 5 days each year

The Life of LaMelo Ball [BR] (Mirin Fader is really good at this writing thing and you should follow all of her work)

The Legacy of a Radical Black Newspaperman [New Yorker]

Ageless Wonder: DJ Shadow Is Still Building Steam and Breaking New Ground [Ringer]

The Original ESPN Coverage of The Malice at the Palace Was Very Emotional [TBL]

What a character, honestly.

From last week, but load management ain't going away. Food for thought if you missed it.

Just insane. This is the first of, like, six videos you can point to if anyone ever questions why a guard went sixth overall.

Unreal block & mental processing from Quenton Nelson to read this LB blitz and work back across the formation to pick it up. pic.twitter.com/3PeQIZV1jh — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 19, 2019

Let's start your morning off with some Tyler, The Creator in honor of his GQ cover.