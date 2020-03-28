Roundup: House Passes Coronavirus Stimulus Package, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fight on TV
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | Mar 28 2020
The House passes historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package... Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian get into physical altercation on season 18 of 'KUWTK'... Roman Reigns will not perform at Wrestlemania 36 ... Davis Love III's home destroyed by fire ... Undocumented workers will not receive a stimulus check ... Why Walmart is seeing a rise in sales for tops, but not bottoms during the coronavirus crisis ... North Texas man allegedly threatens to kill Nancy Pelosi, says she's running a 'satanic cult' ... NASA data shows something leaking out of Uranus ... Amid a critical shortage, pandemic ventilator inventor makes his design open source ... Texas Roadhouse CEO forgoes salary and bonus to pay front-line restaurant employees ... Halsey emerged from "exile" and posted an update on her Instagram ... The deadline for Emmy submissions has been pushed back ... China is re-closing all movie theaters nationwide ...
A Super Pink Moon—the Biggest Supermoon of 2020—Is Coming In April [Mental Floss]
Dua Lipa’s Here to Stay [Vulture]
Roger Goodell is telling NFL teams the NFL Draft will go on as scheduled [Pro Football Talk]
From Bats to Human Lungs, the Evolution of a Coronavirus [The New Yorker]
European NCAA Athletes Return Home to a New Reality [Sports Illustrated]
Rex Chapman is a comeback story and a Twitter feed for our time [ESPN]
Well, this sounds like must-watch television:
Been playing a lot of ping pong while stuck inside, which led me down quite a rabbit hole and let me tell you-- this dude is ABSURD:
A classic Chris Farley sketch to add some cheer to your life: