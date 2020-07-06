Roundup: Hilary Duff Calls Out Partiers; Nick Cordero Dies after COVID-19 Battle; Vanessa Guillen's Remains Found
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 06 2020
Hilary Duff called out irresponsible Fourth of July partiers ... Remains of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen have been identified ... Broadway star Nick Cordero died after a three-month battle with COVID-19 .., Houston hospitals could be overwhelmed by coronavirus in two weeks ... One person was killed when a car plowed into protesters on a closed Seattle freeway Saturday ... FDA commissioner won't back up Donald Trump's inaccurate COVID-19 claims ... Trump had another Sunday tweetstorm ... Florida has surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases ... Many restaurants will struggle against a second coronavirus blow ... Shopping malls face an uncertain future ... Los Angeles County sees an alarming rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations ... Shockingly, Kanye West's presidential announcement may just be a stunt ... U.K. arts sector receives $2 billion rescue package from government ... Elon Musk's ex-wife had to deny a stupid rumor ... Buster Posey isn't sure he wants to play baseball in 2020 ... Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are still going strong ... The Milwaukee Bucks have shut down their practice facility ... Dwayne Haskins has a favorite suggestion for Washington's NFL team's new name.
Tommy Tuberville's hedge fund disaster [New York Times]
The best songs of 2020 (so far) [The Ringer]
Remembering Carl Reiner [Variety]
Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 has "Fight of the Year" potential [The Big Lead]
Defund facial recognition [The Atlantic]
The NFL's 10 biggest what-ifs of the last 10 years [Sports Illustrated]
Saquon Barkley's workouts keep getting more absurd:
Who doesn't love Trae Young highlights:
How about some AC/DC to start your Monday?