Roundup: Happy New Year; Vaccine Warning Signs; More Hilaria Baldwin Things
By Kyle Koster | Jan 1, 2021, 8:40 AM EST
Madison hospital worker intentionally destroys hundreds of COVID vaccine doses ... It's been 25 years since the final Calvin & Hobbes strip ... NYC residents welcome their new squirrel overlords ... Baseball lost so many legends in 2020 ... Cake Boss gives thanks ... Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive, out for Sunday's finale ... In retrospect, who couldn't have seen this error-plagued vaccine rollout coming ... Hilaria Baldwin saga continues another day ... RIP Farmville ... Bitcoin soaring to new heights ... Jake Paul's house is on the market ... Miley Cyrus was predictably fantastic ... Cyndi Lauper was a little less so ...
Alabama' DeVonta Smith has already built an incredible legacy. And he's not done. [Sports Illustrated]
There are worse plans than to visit the National Parks. [Mental Floss]
Mentally grappling with the cost-benefits of the non-playoff bowl season is a tough exercise. [For The Win]
A new way to look at New Year's resolutions. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have a deep relationship. [ESPN]
