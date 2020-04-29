Roundup: Gigi Hadid Pregnant, U.S. Surpasses 1 Million Known Coronavirus Cases
By Liam McKeone | Apr 29 2020
Gigi Hadid, boyfriend Zayn Malik expecting first child... Trump to order meat processing plants to stay open... Uber's chief technology officer to resign May 16... US surpasses 1 million known coronavirus cases according to John Hopkins tally... Civil liberties group sues Gavin Newsome over ban on public protests... Man in Kentucky named Tupac Shakur files for unemployment, has yet to receive benefits because the governor thought it was a joke... Sunday’s Boston Globe runs 21 pages of death notices as coronavirus continues to claim lives... House leaders reverse course, delay return to legislative work... TripAdvisor lays off a quarter of their workforce... Oprah Winfrey, Questlove, Common to join ‘Call to Unite’ 24-hour livestream... Belgians urged to eat fries twice a week as coronavirus creates massive potato surplus... 2Chainz delays reopening of Atlanta restaurants, feeds homeless instead... White House official warns of negative shocks before rebound later in 2020
I Am So Lucky: Orioles' Trey Mancini details his battle with colon cancer [Player's Tribune]
My Quarantine Cat Hates Me [Vox]
Michael Jordan the Story Versus Michael Jordan the Man [Ringer]
How the Coronavirus Pandemic Has Shattered the Myth of College in America [New Yorker]
