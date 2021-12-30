Roundup: Friction at Facebook; More John Madden Reflection; Green Bay's Shaky Future
Inside Facebook, where the leaks are becoming more frequent and interesting ... Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse ... A person can never have too many NFL power rankings ... The NHL is once again altering its COVID protocols ... Kyle Seager bids farewell to baseball ... Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA right now ... It's that magical time of year where NFL coaches start feeling the warmth of their seats ... Ted Cruz mistakes Washington for Western Australia ... It was a great night for the Stoops family as Oklahoma crushed Oregon in the Alamo Bowl ... Jim Harbaugh officially licensed bobblehead drops just in time for Michigan’s Orange Bowl game ... When has Joe Rogan ever been wrong about anything ... Ranking all the Taylor Swift songs ... We need to stop trusting Alexa ...
There's just no way Davante Adams would stick around Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers leaves. [Pro Football Talk]
John Madden was America's greatest football teacher. [The Ringer]
Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years. [The Associated Press]
A casual Star Wars fan's guide to the Book of Boba Fett. [Slate]
The doomsday glacier is coming for all of us sooner than most expected. [Rolling Stone]
The best podcasts of 2021, judged by actual podcasters. [Vulture]
Mr. Cheez-It is a sight to behold. Perfection.
Scott Van Pelt hands out the Scottie Awards.
Fitz & the Tantrums — Handclap