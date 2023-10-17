Roundup: Kansas Is No. 1; Tim Scott Is Not; Texas Rangers Inch Closer to World Series
By Kyle Koster
Berkeley Space Center at NASA Ames to become innovation hub for new aviation, space technology ... Antonio Brown arrested in South Florida ... Rick and Morty season 7 premiere reveals new voice actors replacing Justin Roiland ... Kansas voted No. 1 in the AP college basketball poll ... Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour security guard leaves for Israel to join the IDF ... Scott’s super PAC cancels TV ad reservations as campaign sputters ... The Detroit Lions have officially entered the Super Bowl conversation ... Sen. Tom Cotton urges DHS to deport foreign nationals who support Hamas: 'No place in the United States' ... Republicans brace for infighting ahead of crucial Speaker vote .... Supreme Court orders makers of gun parts to comply with federal "ghost gun" rules ... Framber Valdez doesn't need to win to talk trash ...
Sports Illustrated announces Brooks Nader and Nicole Williams English will host Friday Night Race Party at Club SI at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. [Sports Illustrated]
There was a good old-fashioned viral fan at the Monday Night Football game and if it's some sort of marketing stunt, we riot. [BroBible]
Kevin Spacey can still get a standing ovation. He just needs to find the right audience. [Deadline]
Lunchables? Why do we eat them? [Washington Post]
We're reserving comment on the Aaron Rodgers thing until he actually plays football this season. Others are not. [New York Post]
