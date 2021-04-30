Roundup: First Round of NFL Draft in the Books; Lady Gaga Dognappers Arrested; NYC Fully Reopening on July 1
The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is over and done with... The Lady Gaga dognappers have been arrested, including the woman who claimed to have found the dogs... Bill De Blaiso announces New York City will fully reopen on July 1... Dril will make a new TV show called 'Virtual Prison'... Florida-based CFB players oppose delaying of image and likeness bill... Joe Rogan walks back anti-vaccination remarks... DOJ to seek indictment of Derek Chauvin and three other ex-Minneapolis police officers... McDonald's robber demands chicken nuggets, has to accept breakfast food because it was still too early... Pope issues law forbidding Vatican employees from accepting gifts worth more than $48... Alabama governor signs bill to remove anti-gay language from sex ed curriculum... U.S. begins final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan... Alexey Navalny appears in Russian court for the first time since ending hunger strike...
What Dan Le Batard’s $50M DraftKings deal means for sports media’s future [New York Post]
A Fleeting Promise of a Peaceful Ethiopia [The Atlantic]
Ten Years Ago, ‘Fast Five’ Turned Its Street Racers Into Superheroes [Ringer]
Explore the Delectable History of Fried Potatoes [Mental Floss]
The Packers' Jordan Love Pick Looking Like an All-Time Worst Draft Decision [The Big Lead]
Wild.
That's a big boi.
Looks solid.
Just a quality all-around thread here.
Good one by Statmuse!
Slaps!