Roundup: First Day of Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings; Paris Hilton is Not Pregnant; New Mask Guidance From CDC
The first day of hearings from the January 6 select committee in the books... Paris Hilton's sister Nicky says Paris is not pregnant... CDC revises mask guidance for vaccinated individuals... Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher apparently aren't big on washing themselves or their children... Retired US Senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident... Dragon Age Netflix series in development... Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang album sold by US Government... White House announces travel ban will remain in place due to Delta variant... 'Prison Break' star Wentworth Miller says he's been diagnosed with autism... Tommy Tuberville in trouble for violating stock disclosure law... Charles Barkley has harsh words for the unvaccinated... Liz Cheney says Trump could be forced to testify at January 6 hearings...
By Meeting Players Where They Are, An NBA And Harvard Program Is Helping Them Soar [UPROXX]
The Rise of the Next Antetokounmpo [Bleacher Report]
‘What’s Covid?’ Why People at America’s Hardest-Partying Lake Are Not About to Get Vaccinated [Politico]
The Sillier Side of Tig Notaro ‘Drawn’ in an Animated New Special [The Ringer]
Hou Yifan and the Wait for Chess’s First Woman World Champion [New Yorker]
Simone Biles Doesn't Owe You Anything [The Big Lead]
I do not have the words to describe this. You just have to watch it for yourself.
It's gonna be a no from me on this but you people might be interested.
Big day for trailers.
This is outstanding and extremely funny.
Lorde -- "Stoned at the Nail Salon"