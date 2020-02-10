Roundup: Family Feud "Pull Out" Response, 7-Round NFL Mock Draft & Marv Albert Penthouse For Sale
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
LA Clippers 122, Oklahoma City 105. The Clippers made 15-of-29 three-pointers. Chris Paul scored 32 points. [Oklahoman]
Zach Mettenberger “generated a dilute urine sample” at the NFL Combine, which equals a “positive sample” under the NFL’s drug-testing policies. His physical therapist – Mettenberger is coming off an ACL injury – attributed it to the QB combating dehydration. [PFT]
“A Jackson, NJ woman has been charged by the New Jersey State Police with Theft by Deception for allegedly attempting to fool authorities by claiming that someone had stolen her identity, used it to create an online gaming account, and racked up gambling and banking fees totaling almost $10,000.” [North Jersey.com]
I hate how ESPN and NFL Network reporters won’t broadcast draft picks on twitter until they’re read by the commish. [SI]
Michael Carter Williams won NBA Rookie of the Year in a landslide. Steve Kerr voted Tim Hardaway 1st. [NBA.com]
Craig Robinson, the President’s Brother-in-law, has been fired as Oregon State’s basketball coach after six seasons. [Oregonian]
Hate to break it to this writer, but Odell Beckham won’t be there when Dallas drafts at 16. [Dallas Cowboys.com]
Georgia State and Penn State are doing a football camp together. Expect this to become a thing in college football. [AJC]
Another take on Chris Russo’s thoughts on blacks in sports radio. [Shadow League]
As Nick Foles trade rumors consider to percolate, it should be noted that while he had 29 TDs and 2 INTs, he also was 30th in sack rate. [Philly Mag]
This gentleman took the time to do a 7-round NFL Mock Draft. [Draft Headquarters]
One woman throws a shovel at another and hits her in the back of the head. You’ll gasp or laugh.
Peyton Manning talks about the Super Bowl disaster with David Letterman, starting with that safety to start the game.
“Name something you pull out.” [via Guyism]