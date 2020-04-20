Roundup: Eva Mendes Won't Post About Her Kids; Tom Hanks Talks Coronavirus Symptoms; Another Aid Package Coming
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 20 2020
Eva Mendes has revealed why she doesn't post about Ryan Gosling or her kids on social media ... Another coronavirus aid package is likely coming soon ... Governors across the country say they still don't have enough tests for COVID-19 ... All the latest COVID-19 updates, including the U.S. passing the 40,000 death total ... Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications ... Ticketmaster is now offering refunds on shows canceled by the coronavirus pandemic ... Drive-In movie theaters are thriving despite not having new films to show ... Tom Hanks has opened up about his coronavirus symptoms ... South Korea continues to do better than anyone at battling COVID-19 ... Daytime electricity demand across the U.S. is falling dramatically ... The U.S. is still incredibly vulnerable to catastrophic oil spills ... Colleges remain unsure if their campuses will reopen this fall ... Patton Oswald had fun lampooning coronavirus protesters ... Joe Exotic tried to buy wolves in 2018 before getting shut down.
Tales of Michael Jordan and the 1984 U.S. Olympic Trials [Sports Illustrated]
The Global Struggle to Control the Coronavirus [The New Yorker]
Can Alex Ovechkin still catch Gretzky’s goal record after season pause? [FanSided]
The Second Phase of Unemployment Will Be Harsher [The Atlantic]
A NASA website will shoe you what the Hubble telescope saw on your birthday [Mental Floss]
Joe Burrow picked Peyton Manning's brain on being first overall pick [ProFootballTalk]
This will make you feel good:
Saturday Night Live replayed it's February 29, 2020 episode with John Mulaney on Saturday. Here's his monologue from the episode with a great Lin-Manuel Miranda story:
A classic to start your Monday off right: