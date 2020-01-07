Roundup: Dwight Howard Back in Dunk Contest; The Bachelor is an Influencer Farm; NFL Overtime Stinks
By Kyle Koster | Jan 07 2020
Donald Trump, U.S. military have differing ideas about whether they'll do war crimes in Iran .... Wade Phillips not returning to the Rams ... Dwight Howard returning to the NBA dunk contest ... Durham bridge remains undefeated ... John Bolton signifies he's willing to testify in Senate trial ... Sports Illustrated staffers unionize ... Kyle Long stepping away from the NFL ... Smartest Jeopardy contestants to battle it out ... Kate Beckinsale keeps going out with the rattiest guys ... Accused cannibal obviously did some weird stuff ... Truly inspiring how unimpressive some members of Congress are ... Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are on opposite shoulders right now ... Sam Ehlinger returning to Texas
The Bachelor is just a step along the way to Influencer Nirvana. [The Ringer]
Keeping track of all the television available is really hard, but thankfully there's people who get paid to tell you what's good. [Uproxx]
12 tips to stay toasty this winter are great, wish there were more. [Mental Floss]
The NFL needs to change its overtime rules. [Pro Football Talk]
Trae Young is good at basketball.
Just a reminder for the Ohio State fans out there.
What does Jim Boylen have to do to get fired? It's nuts.
Fall Out Boy -- "Pavlove"