Roundup: Draymond Green Signs Deal With Turner; Aaron Rodgers Rumors Fly; Bridge Collapse in Pittsburgh
Draymond Green signs deal with Turner Sports ... Where is Facebook's cryptocurrency ... You can always tell Tony Romo is having a great time ... Jake Gyllenhal and Lady Gaga seem quite intense ... Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery ... Dan Quinn staying put ... Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers ‘agree to disagree’ about politics ... Bears hire Matt Eberflus as new head coach ... Broncos do the same with Nathaniel Hackett ... Sarah Palin's COVID adventures in NYC continue ... Snowfall in NYC ranges from 0 to 20 inches this weekend ... Urban Meyer straight up did not have a good time as coach of the Jaguars .... Bride collapses in Pittsburgh ... 'This is not going to end well': Former Fox anchor reacts to recent rhetoric ...
The mysterious fall and harrowing story of Aron Baynes [ESPN]
12 Media Accounts of Beanie Babies Hysteria, Circa the 1990s [Mental Floss]
10 Years of Lana Del Rey’s Sexy, Confounding ‘Born to Die’ [The Daily Beast]
Meet the 2021-22 NBA T-Shirt All-Star Team [Fansided]
Aaron Rodgers-Broncos Dream Officially Alive [The Big Lead]
We need to talk about Deadspin [Awful Announcing]
Up-and-coming NFL Network superstar Kimmi Chex chatted with TBL's Liam McKeone for the latest episode of the Press Pass Podcast.
