Roundup: Dr. Fauci Gives Coronavirus Vaccine Update; Big Earthquake Hits Mexico; Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes
By Liam McKeone | Jun 24 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci says we could have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, please let him be right... 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico with threat of tsunami to follow... Winona Ryder says Mel Gibson asked her if she was an 'oven-dodger'... Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for performing in blackface years ago... 'Godzilla' cloud of sand heading towards US, could result in some dope sunsets... 'Cobra Kai' moves to Netflix... EU considering closing borders to Americans... Leonardo DiCaprio and Barry Jenkins teaming up for Netflix movie... Ron Jeremy faces sexual assault and rape charges... CHICKEN RUN SEQUEL... Petition to rename Columbus, Ohio 'Flavortown' attracts thousands of signatures... Charlize Theron was NOT engaged to Sean Penn... Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus less than a week after being at an event with Novak Djokovic, who also tested positive ... Trump family asks court to publication of tell-all book by Trump's niece
