Roundup: Donald Trump Was Nearly on a Ventilator; Urban Meyer's Assistant Trouble; Can Steph Curry Win MVP?
By Kyle Koster | Feb 12, 2021, 6:48 AM EST
Donald Trump was sicker than initially reported with COVID ... Power struggle in St. Louis jail ... Romantic advice from the Regency era for the Bridgerton fans out there ... Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of repeated infidelity ... Should the Lakers be resting LeBron James with greater frequency ... Lunar New Year is here and it's already controversial ... Six dead in 100-car accident ... Bumble stock soars ... Jazz keyboard virtuoso Chick Corea dead of cancer at age 79 ... A happy ending for Gorilla Glue Girl ... Stephen Curry is playing himself into MVP consideration ... Nationwide plan to reopen schools taking shape ... Urban Meyer back to making concerning choices as it relates to his coaching staff ...
Going to be honest, but if you didn't know that Seth Abramson, the thread man, isn't a paragon of reliable information, that's on you. [CJR]
Meet the Cornettes, who are married to each other and their work. [The Big Lead]
Jerami Grant is proving he can be an NBA star. [Detroit Free Press]
The best Taylor Swift songs, ranked. [Uproxx]
Sports' bad actors have never had it better. A Phil Mushnick classic. [New York Post]
The U.K. economy is in the midst of its worst recession in 400 years. [The Daily Beast]
Tony Hawk has to be one of the coolest people on the planet.
FOX Nation will be well represented at the Daytona 500.
Nolan Richardson has a few things to say about Larry Bird.
Lil Dickey — Molly