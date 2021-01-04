Roundup: Donald Trump Pressures GA Secretary of State to 'Find' Votes; Adam Gase Fired; Stephen Curry Goes Off
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 4, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Donald Trump was caught on tape imploring Georgia's Secretary of State to "find" enough votes for him to win the state ... Nancy Pelosi re-elected Speaker of the House ... Paul Ryan denounces GOP effort to challenge electoral votes ... A pastor and two others were killed in a Texas church shooting ... Stock futures opened flat to start the new year ... U.S. air travel hits a pandemic high ... Economists expect tough winter, then a rebound ... "Wonder Woman 1984" slipped at the box office ... Jeremy Clarkson recounts COVID-19 battle ... Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce ... Alex Trebek's final five "Jeopardy!" episodes air this week ... The Jets fired Adam Gase ... Stephen Curry exploded for career-high 62 points Sunday night ... Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have the top seed in the NFC ... Derrick Henry became the eighth NFL RB to top 2,000 yards rushing ... Giants fans hate Doug Pederson ... NFL releases Wild Card round schedule ...
NFL Week 17 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
Trump crosses a bright-red line [The Atlantic]
The Browns are the closest thing to a feel-good story the NFL has [Defector]
The SolarWinds hack may by much worse than initially feared [The Verge]
The Cardinals missed the playoffs thanks to a former AAF QB and Kliff Kingsbury [The Ringer]
Some of you will get this joke:
Highlights from Stephen Curry's huge night:
Bad Bunny's "Booker T" is, well, it's something. But it has Booker T, so just watch it:
Since you've been such good readers, here's another. Kings of Leon -- "Use Somebody":