Roundup: Donald Trump's Press Briefing; Bob Iger Staying Busy; Bruce Springsteen Concert
By Kyle Koster | Apr 14 2020
Donald Trump turned in arguably the wildest press conference of his presidency ... Tavaris Jackson died in a car accident ... Joe Biden's campaign is going to be an unmitigated disaster ... Emmanuel Acho could be leaving the Get Up nest ... Coronavirus could have permanent impacts on the heart and liver ... George Stephanopoulous tests positive ... Gar Forman finally out in Chicago ... Five great teams thwarted by the Shaq-Kobe tandem ... The 8 best sports documentaries to stream right now ... South Korean cases paint a bleak future ... Chris Wallace's co-workers come to his side ... Bob Iger calls audible ... Van Pelt, Vitale, Bilas among those at ESPN taking a pay cut ... Belichick doesn't want to talk about Brady ... Still thinking about Roger Goodell's basement ... WWE deemed essential business in Florida ... Extremely strong accusations about Bloomberg News and a spiked China report ... Karl-Anthony Towns' mother passes away ...
What good journalism can and cannot do in times of crisis. [Recode]
Bruce Springsteen to stream a concert from his house on Wednesday. [Toronto Sun]
There's a reason Millennials are a bit jaded. [The Atlantic]
There is something profoundly funny about the turnover rate at The View. The best way to learn who has a new gig there is to wait for them to leave in a huff. Abby Huntsman is the latest. [US Weekly]
Lamar Jackson's new tattoo is not small.
Really cool moment on MLB Network yesterday with Chase Utley surprising a very important fan.
There's a Dude Perfect movie coming. Pound it. Noggin.
Kacey Musgraves -- High Horse