Roundup: Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19; Jeff Zucker Preparing to Leave CNN; Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck Reunite
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 21, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Donald Trump Jr. has coronavirus ... Georgia certifies election results after hand recount ... Jeff Zucker is preparing for his exit from CNN ... Florida senator Rick Scott has COVID-19 ... White House press secretary refuses to acknowledge election outcome ... Stocks may continue to struggle over the holidays ... Pfizer asks FDA for emergency vaccine approval ... Joe Biden's team slammed Steve Mnuchin for ending several emergency loan programs ... Europe hopes mass COVID testing could ease lockdowns before Christmas ... "Deadpool 3" is already in the works ... "Coming 2 America" set for March 2021 release ... Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem happy to be reunited ... "Wipeout" contestant dies after completing obstacle course ... The Toronto Raptors will begin their season playing in Tampa Bay ... Enes Kanter traded to Portland in three-way deal ... The Washington State-Stanford game has been cancelled ... The Saints put Drew Brees on IR and named Taysom Hill their quarterback ...
Bobby Hurley has interesting analogies:
Bill Burr discussed his infamous Philadelphia rant with Bert Kreischer:
How about a little "In Bloom" by Nirvana to start off your Saturday:
If that didn't work, "Lithium" might: