Roundup: Donald Sterling Banned from Bunny Ranch Brothel, Dan Patrick to Host Sports Jeopardy, Florida Men Do Florida Things
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
SI reporter Franz Lidz publishes new details from Donald Sterling cover story that were scrubbed from the original version: “[S]o much of his behavior — extreme parsimony, discriminatory practices, wild sexual escapades — was deemed too weird, too cruel, too contemptible. An editor told me, ‘You’ve demonized him.'” [Sports Illustrated]
Bill Simmons sat behind Donald Sterling on a flight last year, and documented it extensively (and entertainingly!) last night [Grantland]
It’s cheaper to buy medical marijuana in Colorado than to pay legal retail [FiveThirtyEight]
British Model and TV personality Peaches Geldof reportedly died of a heroin overdose [Times of London]
High school student who got into all eight Ivy League universities makes his decision [NY Mag]
Eight amazingly hot photos of Stephen Curry’s mom [Sports Pickle]
Dan Patrick to host sportsy version of Jeopardy [AP]
Who made the best and worst use of their draft picks from 2009-2013? [Sharp Football Analysis]
Jeff Goodman’s latest NBA mock draft goes Parker-Wiggins-Embiid [ESPN Insider]
Howard Megdal on Donald Sterling, Adam Silver, and Judaism [Sports on Earth]
Evaluating the importance of hand-size in NFL quarterbacks [Rotoworld]
Luther Campbell on Devonta Freeman: “I told him, ‘if you decide to go down the wrong road, then the chances of your brothers ending up in jail or dead will be greater.'” [Miami New Times]
Kiwi Gardner’s journey from YouTube sensation to impressive D-League rookie [Mashable]
Bob McGinn ranks wide receivers and tight ends ahead of the NFL Draft [Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel]
Comcast says the PR campaign discovered by Clay Travis in which supposed SEC fans didn’t want to pay for the SEC network was “not authorized to be implemented” [Fox Sports]
The story of a Pennsylvania killer who spent 33 years leading a double life in Texas [Penn Live]
#TBT: Erotic Guy Fieri fan fiction (obviously NSFW) [VICE]
Hamsters eating tiny burritos.
Dumb and Dumber cut up into a drama
Top ten wrestling comebacks of all-time features a healthy dose of Jim Ross and Jerry the King … WHAT’S HE DOING HERE?!?!?!
Liquid nitrogen bottle rockets [HT DPF]