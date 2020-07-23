Roundup: DMX Verzuz Snoop Dogg; New York Times Acquires Serial; RIP Stanley Johnson
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 23 2020
Snoop Dogg and DMX battled on Verzuz last night ... The New York Times is pivoting to audio by acquiring Serial ... Huntington Beach is full of mask truthers ... the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks is back ... there was a big earthquake in Alaska ... Kim Kardashian broke her silence about Kanye's mental health ... Elon Musk and Tesla are just crushing it right now ... Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are podcast official ... Anna Camp caught coronavirus and is still feeling the effects a month later ...
Tom Thibodeau will let the front office choose his coaching staff. [New York Post]
The Blue Jays are migrating again after Pittsburgh told them they couldn't play there. [CBS Pittsburgh]
Which major sport is most likely to make it through a season during the pandemic? [Yahoo!]
RIP Stanley Robinson. The former UConn star is dead at 32. [Hartford Courant]
The Chechen dictator has been sanctioned by the US. How will this affect his relationship with the UFC? [Bloody Elbow]
Congratulations to the amazing person who can memorize five words. By the way, if you're taking this test, someone is worried about you.