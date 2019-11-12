Roundup: Daily Northwestern Controversy; Alex Trebek Tears Up; Extremely Biased Announcer By Kyle Koster | Nov 12 2019 Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. potentially triggered at Triggered book event ... Wendy's is turning 50 ... Amazon trying to compete with Whole Foods now ... Ohio State trying to get Chase Young reinstated ... Brands still love to advertise during baseball ... Seattle Seahawks emerging as serious contender in the NFC ... Daily Northwestern apologizes for doing basic journalism ... Sean Payton engaged to a former Miss West Virginia ... Disney Plus has gone live ... Alex Trebek moved ... John Bolton got a phone call ... 70 percent of the country is freezing

How big a of a scumbag do you have to be to get involved in setting up a slush fund for R. Kelly? [The Daily Beast]

Legalized sports betting has an affect on college athletes. What kind, exactly? One explains. [Sports Handle]

Rickie Fowler's honeymoon derailed by by food poisoning. [TMZ]

Richard Sherman was properly recognized, even by his own standards, after last night's game.

Russell Wilson ? Richard Sherman



The ultimate respect. pic.twitter.com/6LpGpe7YB6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2019

When you couldn't possibly be more of a homer.

ALL TIME Tommy moment watching this replay and calling it all ball pic.twitter.com/D04ka1jB1F — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 12, 2019

PSA: The tunnel is not the uprights.

Um.... this is not where the ball is supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/Ie5EfA9Mq8 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 12, 2019

Sonic looks better.