Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Coronavirus; Day 2 of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings; Trump Campaign Wants More Rallies
By Liam McKeone | Oct 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus... Day 2 of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing is in the books... Dustin Johnson withdraws from CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test... 11-year-old steals bus, flips off police in the only good story of late... NFL considering Dallas and Los Angeles if a playoff bubble is needed... Virginia voter registration was down for hours on last day to register before election... BYU-Idaho has to warn students to not try and get coronavirus to raise the price of their plasma... Alaska journalist leaves unhinged voicemail for Anchorage mayor... Supreme Court grants Trump administration's request to halt census count while appeal plays out... 'Coming to America 2' now with Amazon Studios... Mitch McConnell laughs at criticism of Senate for failing to provide coronavirus relief, ha ha... Justin Bieber has a Croc collection... RIP Conchata Ferrell... Trump campaign planning for multiple campaign rallies a day leading up to election... Morning Brew acquired by Insider Inc... LeBron James and Michelle Obama team up for voting initiative ... Fox has a new Subway Series documentary coming
