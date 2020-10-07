Roundup: Coronavirus Relief Talks Halted; RIP Eddie Van Halen; Hurricane Delta Now Category 4
By Liam McKeone | Oct 07 2020
Donald Trump demands COVID relief package talk stops until after election... Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after battle with cancer... Hurricane Delta is now up to Category 4... Daniel Craig has some pretty simple advice for the next James Bond... No fans at Packers games indefinitely as Green Bay struggles with COVID outbreaks... Pence doesn't want plexiglass dividers for his side of the stage during Wednesday's debate... Milwaukee won't use Bucks, Brewers stadiums for early voting sites... Police officer arrested after shooting unarmed Black man at gas station in Texas... House lawmakers say Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon are monopolies... Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne, is making some waves with her TikTok videos... Rudy Guiliiani appears unwell in several different ways... Actor Clark Middleton dies from West Nile Virus at 63... Facebook bans QAnon from all platforms... Tony Finau tests positive for coronavirus
Broadcast Wasn’t Built for Chiney Ogwumike. That’s Not Stopping Her [Glamour]
Trey Lance is leaving North Dakota State to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft [Yahoo]
Related: Trey Lance is the wild card of the 2020 NFL Draft [Fansided]
The White-Rapper Taxonomy [Ringer]
Why Are Human Beings Afraid of Bugs? [Mental Floss]
I love this dude. Super interesting to hear how he came to be.
This looks great.
As does this!
Every year, I am shocked at how good the graphics look. Figure I'd be over it by now. But no. This is still something to see.