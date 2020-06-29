Roundup: Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 500,000; Rolling Stones Threaten to Sue Trump; Pence Touts Masks
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 29 2020
The global death toll for COVID-19 has now topped 500,000 ... Scientists are just starting to understand the long-term health problems from the virus ... Mike Pence urges Americans to wear masks ... Only two states have reported a decline in coronavirus cases ... Donald Trump tweeted, then deleted a video of a supporter yelling "white power" ... Mississippi's House and Senate have voted to change the state's flag ... The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over music played at campaign events ... John Bolton ripped Trump over report of Russian bounties on U.S. troops ... Florida's coronavirus cases have gone up fivefold in two weeks ... Stock futures dropped heading into the week ... Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy ... Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of bars in Los Angeles amid coronavirus surge ... A "Golden Girls" episode that featured blackface has been removed from Hulu ... Anthony Mackie says Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hollywood need to improve on diversity ... Katy Perry contemplated suicide after 2017 breakup with Orlando Bloom ... Charles Webb, who wrote "The Graduate" died at 81 ... Lili Reinhart wowed fans with a late-night Instagram post ... Somehow the rest of the NFL let the Patriots land Cam Newton.
Sacha Baron Cohen tricked conservatives again, leading an absurd sing-along at an alt-right rally:
The cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunited on Josh Gad's YouTube channel:
Megan Thee Stallion's performance from Sunday's BET Awards: