Roundup: Conor McGregor Returns at UFC 257; RIP Hank Aaron; Tom Brokaw Retires
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 23, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Hank Aaron died at 86 ... Tom Brokaw retiring after 55 years at NBC News ... $1 billion Mega Millions ticket bought in Michigan ... Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will begin on February 9 ... Trump reportedly plotted to oust acting attorney general over election disagreements ... Joe Biden signed executive orders on stimulus checks, food stamps and minimum wage ... Biden wants a bipartisan stimulus deal ... The White House ordered an assessment on domestic extremism ... Breonna Taylor grand jury files petition to impeach Kentucky Attorney General ... "A Quiet Place II" release date pushed back to September ... NBCSN to shut down at the end of 2021 ... "America's Most Wanted" revived at FOX ... Patrick Mahomes cleared to play in AFC title game ... The Mets are going after Trevor Bauer ... The Texans interviewed Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy ... Rick Ross' son is a big-time college football recruit ... Conor McGregor returns to the UFC and still has big dreams ...
Hot Ones unveiled its hot sauce lineup for 2021:
Hank Aaron on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 1993:
Revisiting Vin Scully's call of Aaron's 715th home run:
Perhaps Soundgarden's most underrated song, "Fell on Black Days":
A song about my hometown, Buck-O-Nine's "My Town":